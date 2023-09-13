Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo gets 5-month suspended ban for breaching betting rules

LONDON (AP) — Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo has been given a suspended five-month ban for breaching English soccer’s betting rules. The Football Association says Toffolo admitted to 375 breaches of gambling regulation. He was also fined 20,956 pounds ($26,177). The FA has not yet revealed details of the violations but said they occurred between Jan. 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017. The ban was suspended until the end of the 2024-25 season. Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney was suspended for eight months in May after 232 counts of breaching betting rules.

