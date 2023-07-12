Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo alleged to have breached betting rules 375 times

LONDON (AP) — Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo has been charged with breaching the English Football Association’s betting rules. The FA says Toffolo is alleged to have breached a rule 375 times between January 2014 and March 2017. He was under contract at Norwich City in that period. He also had spells on loan at lower-league Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe. Toffolo has until July 19 to respond to the charges. Brentford striker Ivan Toney was suspended for eight months in May for breaching the governing body’s betting rules. Toney admitted to 262 breaches from a period between February 2017 and January 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.