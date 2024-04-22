Nottingham Forest cries foul play in inflammatory social-media post as VAR frustrations grow

It’s 39 million views and counting for an inflammatory social-media post that might be unlike anything ever seen in English soccer. The final whistle had just been blown on Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 defeat at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday when a post on X, formerly Twitter, was published by the frustrated losing club. It went beyond criticizing match officials for perceived incompetence for the failure to award three penalties for what Forest said were a trio of clear fouls in the area during the game. It also questioned the integrity of the VAR. The Premier League is likely to come down hard on Forest in the coming days for its insinuations.

