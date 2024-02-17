Nottingham Forest boosts survival chances with win against West Ham

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest’s hopes of English Premier League survival have been boosted by defeating West Ham 2-0. Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi struck in stoppage time at the end of each half at The City Ground. West Ham was reduced to 10-men after on-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips was sent off in the second half. The victory moved Forest five points above the relegation zone and ended a four-game winless run in the league. Forest took the lead in the fifth minute of first-half added time through Awoniyi. Hudson-Odoi sealed Forest’s win in the fourth minute of stoppage when powering home from close range.

