Nottingham Forest beats Fulham 3-1 to move away from relegation zone

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Morgan Gibbs-White set up a goal and scored another to help Nottingham Forest push away from the relegation zone with a 3-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League. Forest snapped a five-game winless run with a first-half onslaught that prompted Fulham manager Marco Silva to make a triple substitution just past the half-hour mark. Callum Hudson-Odoi collected Gibbs-White’s long through ball and scored in the ninth minute at the City Ground. Chris Wood doubled the lead 10 minutes later. Gibbs-White made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time. Tosin Adarabioyo got Fulham on the board four minutes after the break.

