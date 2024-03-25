Nottingham Forest appeals against 4-point penalty for breaking EPL financial rules

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest has lodged an appeal against the four-point penalty imposed by the English Premier League last week for breaching the competition’s financial rules. Forest issued a terse statement confirming the course of action the club has taken. It was in contrast to a lengthy and indignant response published by Forest when the sanction was handed out. Forest was found to have breached the league’s profitability and sustainability regulations. Forest was permitted losses of up to 61 million pounds in its first year back in the Premier League last season and the club went above the threshold by 34.5 million pounds. Everton regained four points after appealing against its sanction for overspending.

