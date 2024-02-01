Nottingham Forest active again in the transfer window on deadline day

LONDON (AP) — Being under the threat of a heavy English Premier League sanction for overspending isn’t stopping Nottingham Forest from being active in the transfer market once again. Forest started deadline day in England with the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Rodrigo Ribeiro from Portuguese club Sporting in a deal that could become permanent at the end of the season. Forest signed United States midfielder Gio Reyna also on loan for the rest of the season on Wednesday. Forest was referred last month to an independent commission for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations. Maybe that explains why Forest have been settling for loan moves for young players in this window.

