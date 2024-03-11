Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo rides a star-making season to individual awards — and an ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo has been a rapid star for No. 14 Notre Dame. The high-scoring guard was named the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman and defensive player of the year. She closed the week by being named the most valuable player of the ACC Tournament as the Irish held off No. 10 North Carolina State in Sunday’s finale. Hidalgo came up with two big buckets late to help the Irish claim their first tournament title since 2019. Hidalgo is the nation’s No. 3 scorer and could help the women’s game build off the momentum from Iowa star Caitlin Clark’s record-setting scoring pursuit.

