Notre Dame wins first men’s lacrosse national title in program history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Liam Entenmann made a season-high 18 saves and Brian Tevlin scored a go-ahead goal with 27 seconds left in the third quarter to help Notre Dame claim its first men’s lacrosse national title with a 13-9 victory over Duke. Third-seeded Notre Dame (14-2) had lost in its previous two championship game appearances in 2010 and 2014 — both to Duke. The top-seeded Blue Devils (16-3) were playing in their seventh national championship game in program history. Entenmann made eight saves on nine shots in the first half as Notre Dame cruised to a 6-1 lead after scoring six unanswered goals — from six different players. Notre Dame scored two goals in the final 30 seconds of the third for a 9-7 lead and Quinn McCahon capped a 6-1 scoring run.

