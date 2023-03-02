Notre Dame wins coach Mike Brey’s home finale, upsets Pitt

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Hammond and Cormac Ryan each scored 20 points as Notre Dame won longtime coach Mike Brey’s final home game with an 88-81 win over Pittsburgh. Nate Laszewski and Trey Wertz each added 14 points as the Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a seven-game losing streak. Brey, who is stepping down at season’s end and received warm ovations from the crowd before and after the game, improving to 315-76 at Purcell Pavilion over 23 years as Notre Dame coach. Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings and Nike Sibande all scored 19, and Blake Hinson added 15 points and 13 rebounds, for the Panthers (21-9, 14-5), who entered with wins in eight of their last nine games. Pitt was playing its first game since moving into the AP Top 25 for the first time in seven years.

