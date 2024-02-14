Notre Dame to resume its Shamrock Series by facing Army at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 23

By The Associated Press
FILE - Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talks with offensive lineman Blake Fisher (54) before an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. With Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and Michigan's Sherrone Moore following similar paths, there is excitement that having Black faces in the most visible position at blue blood programs is becoming normalized and that young Black coaches finally are being viewed as the rising stars. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

NEW YORK (AP) — Notre Dame will face Army on Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium as the Fighting Irish resume their Shamrock Series. This matchup marks the 100th anniversary of Notre Dame’s 13-7 upset of Army in New York that featured the Fighting Irish’s “Four Horsemen” backfield of Jim Crowley, Elmer Layden, Don Miller and Harry Stuhldreher. That game took place on Oct. 18, 1924. Notre Dame began the Shamrock Series in 2009 and has played 11 of those games at various sites across the country. This will be Notre Dame’s third Shamrock Series game at Yankee Stadium.

