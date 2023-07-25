Notre Dame strength and conditioning coach resigns for personal reasons as football team ramps up

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame says strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis has resigned for personal reasons. The move comes the day before the Fighting Irish begin preparation for the upcoming football season. Balis, whose official title was director of football performances, has led Notre Dame football’s strength and conditioning program since 2017. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman says Fred Hale, who has worked as one of Balis’ assistants, will lead the strength and conditioning program.

