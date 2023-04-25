Notre Dame QB Buchner says he will explore transfer options

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner says he will enter his name in the transfer portal, but did not rule out remaining with the Fighting Irish. Buchner posted on Twitter that he loves Notre Dame, but decided to explore other options after competing with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman for the starting job. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman did not name a starter after spring practice. Hartman arrived earlier this year with three seasons of starting experience and 110 career touchdown passes. Buchner began last year as Notre Dame’s starter, but injured his shoulder in Week 2. He returned to lead the Irish to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina.

