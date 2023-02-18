Notre Dame promotes TE coach Parker to offensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (AP) — Notre Dame promoted tight ends coach Gerard Parker to offensive coordinator as head coach Marcus Freeman rebuilds his staff. Parker replaces Tommy Rees, the former Notre Dame quarterback who left this month to become offensive coordinator at Alabama. Rees was also quarterbacks coach for the Irish, a role that Wisconsin assistant Gino Guidugli is expected to fill for Freeman. Parker is in his second season at Notre Dame. He joined the staff when Freeman was elevated to replace Bran Kelly, who left to become LSU coach after the 2021 regular season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.