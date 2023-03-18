Notre Dame, Miss State meet in 2018 title game rematch

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — On Sunday afternoon, No. 3 seed Notre Dame (26-5) will host No. 11 Mississippi State (22-10) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as two teams looking to return to the pinnacle of March Madness. Both programs met in the 2018 National Championship game. The Fighting Irish guard Arike Ogunbowale hit a fadeaway 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Notre Dame a 61-58 victory. In the five years, since both teams have missed multiple NCAA Tournaments and undergone coaching changes. Now, they meet once again with the chance to go to the Sweet Sixteen.

