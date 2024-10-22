Notre Dame looking to make big jump with revamped roster in coach Micah Shrewsberry’s second season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look dramatically different in coach Micah Shrewsberry’s second season as coach. With more depth, more scorers and one of the nation’s top recruiting classes, Shrewsberry could nix the slow-down style he relied on last season and go with the up-tempo approach he prefers. And with his only two double-digit scorers from last season — Markus Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry — back for their second college seasons, Notre Dame is building the confidence and hope that appeared to be missing last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.