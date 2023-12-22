Notre Dame is bringing LSU’s Mike Denbrock back to Irish as offensive coordinator, AP sources says

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is bringing LSU assistant coach Mike Denbrock back to the program as offensive coordinator, according to person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the deal were still being worked out. Denbrock will replace Gerad Parker, who earlier this week was named head coach at Troy after one season as offensive coordinator at Notre Dame. Denbrock worked at Notre Dame from 2010-16 under Brian Kelly. The two reunited in 2022 when Kelly wen to LSU.

