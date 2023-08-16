Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman enters 2nd season with revised blueprint for success

By The Associated Press
FILE - Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the field after the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Notre Dame defeated South Carolina 45-38. Notre Dame opens their season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary McCullough]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Coach Marcus Freeman begins his second season at Notre Dame trying to avoid the early-season miscues that plagued the Fighting Irish last season. Inexplicable losses to Marshall and Stanford left Notre Dame under the 10-win mark for the first time since 2016. This year, they return experienced defenders at all three levels — headlined by linebacker JD Bertrand and preseason All-American cornerback Ben Morrison. Offensively, Freeman promoted tight ends coach Gerad Parker to coordinator and they have a new quarterback in Sam Hartman, the trasfer from Wake Forest.

