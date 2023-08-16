Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman enters 2nd season with revised blueprint for success

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Coach Marcus Freeman begins his second season at Notre Dame trying to avoid the early-season miscues that plagued the Fighting Irish last season. Inexplicable losses to Marshall and Stanford left Notre Dame under the 10-win mark for the first time since 2016. This year, they return experienced defenders at all three levels — headlined by linebacker JD Bertrand and preseason All-American cornerback Ben Morrison. Offensively, Freeman promoted tight ends coach Gerad Parker to coordinator and they have a new quarterback in Sam Hartman, the trasfer from Wake Forest.

