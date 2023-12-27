Notre Dame announces Mike Denbrock as new offensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Mike Denbrock is back for a third coaching stint at Notre Dame, this time as offensive coordinator. The school announced Denbrock’s hiring Wednesday. He spent the past two seasons as LSU offensive coordinator under former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers led the country in offensive yards and points scored behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Denbrock worked with current Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman at Cincinnati.

