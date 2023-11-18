Notre Dame and NBC agree to new deal for Fighting Irish football that extends through 2029

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame and NBC announced they have agreed to extend their media rights agreement, keeping Fighting Irish football on the network through the 2029 season. NBC has been the home of Notre Dame’s home football games since 1991. Their current agreement was due to expire after the 2024 season. The current deal with NBC pays Notre Dame about $22 million per year. Financial terms of the new deal weren’t disclosed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.