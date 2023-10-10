Nothing shy about Jackie Young’s all-around game for Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young has made tremendous strides in five years as a pro. As a rookie out of Notre Dame, she was a shy, dynamic drive-to-the-right, mid-range specialist. She averaged 9.7 points per game over her first three seasons, improving progressively each year under then-coach Bill Laimbeer. But when Becky Hammon arrived, and Tyler Marsh was added to the coaching staff, Young’s game was about to take a long-range turn. She went from being a 28.6 percent shooter from 3-point territory, to a 44.3 percent menace the past two seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.