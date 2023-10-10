Nothing shy about Jackie Young’s all-around game for Aces

By W.G. RAMIREZ The Associated Press
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives against New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young has made tremendous strides in five years as a pro. As a rookie out of Notre Dame, she was a shy, dynamic drive-to-the-right, mid-range specialist. She averaged 9.7 points per game over her first three seasons, improving progressively each year under then-coach Bill Laimbeer. But when Becky Hammon arrived, and Tyler Marsh was added to the coaching staff, Young’s game was about to take a long-range turn. She went from being a 28.6 percent shooter from 3-point territory, to a 44.3 percent menace the past two seasons.

