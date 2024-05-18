Not so fast: Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes called for illegal quick pitch against White Sox

By MIKE FITZPATRICK The Associated Press
New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes throws against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

NEW YORK (AP) — Every now and then, New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes looks to catch a hitter off guard with a hesitation delivery — or even a quick pitch. Cortes’ creativity often delights the Yankee Stadium crowd, especially if it throws off a batter’s timing and earns an easy out. But on Friday night, Cortes tried an unusual quick pitch against the Chicago White Sox and was called for a violation that added an automatic ball to the count.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.