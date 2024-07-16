Not having Pride Night didn’t exclude Rangers from hosting All-Star Game, Manfred says

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers being the only Major League Baseball team not to hold a Pride Night was not a decisive factor when the commissioner’s office picked the team to host this year’s All-Star Game. Baseball Commission Rob Manfred says: “I don’t view whether you have a Pride Night or not as a outcome-determinative issue.” Texas moved into the retractable-roof ballpark in 2020. Baseball often uses the All-Star Game to showcase new stadiums. Next year’s game is at Atlanta’s Truist Park and the 2026 game is at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, helping mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

