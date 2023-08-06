Nosková advances to final of rain-hit Prague Open but won’t know her opponent until Monday

PRAGUE (AP) — Fourth-seeded Linda Nosková has eased past Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the final of the rain-hit Prague Open. The 18-year-old Czech reached her second career final after Adelaide earlier this year. On Monday, Nosková will face either Japanese lucky loser Nao Hibino or Jaqueline Cristian of Romania. Their semifinal was interrupted three times Sunday by rain before it was suspended at 15-15 in the eighth game of the third set with Hibino leading 6-4, 6-7 (2), 5-2.

