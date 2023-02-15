Norwegian skiers collect 3 of 6 medals in parallel at worlds

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Norwegian skiers collected three of the six medals in the individual parallel events at the Alpine skiing world championships. Maria Therese Tviberg of Norway and Alexander Schmid of Germany won gold in the women’s and men’s races. Tviberg beat Wendy Holdener of Switzerland in the women’s final and Schmid beat Dominik Raschner of Austria in the men’s final. Norwegians earned bronze in both events with Thea Louise Stjernesund finishing third in the women’s event and Timon Haugan in the men’s event. Norway also finished second to the United States in the team parallel race on Tuesday. after winning the world title two years ago.

