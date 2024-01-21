Norwegian skier Jakobsen takes 1st-run lead at slalom in Kitzbuehel. Last year’s winner Yule is 2nd

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Norwegian skier Kristoffer Jakobsen has edged the pre-race favorites in the first run to lead the men’s World Cup slalom at the classic Hahnenkamm races. Jakobsen was not among the fastest starters but had an all-attacking run on the rest of the demanding Ganslern course to beat Daniel Yule by 0.05 seconds. The Swiss skier won the race last year and in 2020. World Cup slalom leader Manuel Feller placed third with the Austrian having 0.23 to make up in the second run later Sunday. Jakobsen had failed to finish the opening run in his last three slaloms.

