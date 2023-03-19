Norwegian skier Braathen wins men’s World Cup slalom title

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Norwegian skier Lucas Braathen wrapped up the men’s slalom season title, finishing runner-up in the last race at the World Cup Finals. The globe capped an emotional campaign for Braathen, which included two slaloms victories and five podium results. But he also underwent surgery for appendicitis just before the world championships in February. Ramon Zenhaeusern held on to his first-run lead to beat Braathen by 0.06 seconds and win the race, but the result was not enough for the Swiss skier to overtake the Norwegian in the standings as he remained in third position. Henrik Kristoffersen finished the race 0.63 behind in third and trailed his teammate Braathen by 52 points i second place in the final standings. Kristoffersen had won the slalom title for the third time last season.

