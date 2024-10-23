Norwegian ski star Kilde needs more surgery on injured shoulder and will miss 2024-25 season

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde will miss the entire 2024-25 season because his injured left shoulder requires surgery again. Kilde crashed badly in a downhill in Switzerland in January. Kilde says he needs “another surgery to fully fix the shoulder. This unfortunately means I won’t be competing this winter.” Kilde is a two-time Olympic medalist who has won 21 World Cup races and is the fiancé of American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin.

