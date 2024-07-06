Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege dies in crash at Tour of Austria

VIENNA, Austria (AP) — Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege has died after a crash during the Tour of Austria, race organizers and the International Cycling Union say on Saturday. The 25-year-old Team Coop-Repsol rider crashed in a downhill and suffered fatal injuries, race organizers said, quoted by local media, According to race organizers, the rider from the Coop Repsol team crashed on the descent from the Grossglockner to Heiligenblut. Details about the accident have yet to emerge. Drege is the latest pro rider to die in competition after Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder last year at the Tour de Suisse.

