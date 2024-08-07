Norwegian cross-country skiing star Therese Johaug back in sport after retiring two years ago

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian cross-country skiing star Therese Johaug is returning to the sport after retiring two years ago. The former Olympic, World Cup and World Championship winner was once banned after testing positive for an anabolic agent listed in the contents of a treatment for sunburn. The 36-year-old Norwegian says “the desire to have a starting number on my chest is just as strong.” Johaug tested positive in 2016 for a performance-enhancing drug. She was suspended for 18 months and missed the 2018 Winter Olympics. Johaug then returned to international competition the following year.

