Norwegian aims for historic win for women in UEFA election

GENEVA (AP) — Lisa Klaveness is aiming to become one of the few women in world soccer politics to win an election against men. The Norwegian Football Federation president is running for a seat on UEFA’s executive committee. Klaveness is among 11 European officials aiming to win one of seven seats with a four-year mandate on the UEFA ruling committee. UEFA’s executive committee has 20 members in total but currently includes only one woman, who holds a seat that is especially reserved for women. No woman has ever been elected to a seat open for men. Klaveness is a lawyer and former national-team player.

