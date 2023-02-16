Norwegian aims for historic win for women in UEFA election

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
FILE - Norwegian soccer official Lise Klaveness speaks during the FIFA congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Lise Klaveness, one of the few women presidents of a national soccer federation, is standing as a candidate in elections for a seat on the European governing body’s decision-making board, the Norwegian Football Federation said Wednesday, Jan. 18. 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hassan Ammar]

GENEVA (AP) — Lisa Klaveness is aiming to become one of the few women in world soccer politics to win an election against men. The Norwegian Football Federation president is running for a seat on UEFA’s executive committee. Klaveness is among 11 European officials aiming to win one of seven seats with a four-year mandate on the UEFA ruling committee. UEFA’s executive committee has 20 members in total but currently includes only one woman, who holds a seat that is especially reserved for women. No woman has ever been elected to a seat open for men. Klaveness is a lawyer and former national-team player.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.