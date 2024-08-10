Norway’s Mol and Sorum, Tokyo Olympics champs, beat Qatar for beach volleyball bronze at Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Norway beat Qatar in the men’s beach volleyball bronze medal match at the Paris Games. It’s the second medal-winning Olympics in a row for Anders Mol and Christian Sorum. The Tokyo gold medalists won 21-13, 21-16 over Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan. Sweden’s jump-setting pair of David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig were set to play Germany’s Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler for the gold medal. That will be the final competition at the iconic Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.