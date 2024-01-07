Norway skiers take control of men’s World Cup slalom with Steen Olsen leading McGrath at Adelboden

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — The young Norwegian men’s slalom team holds the top two places in the first run of a World Cup race at Adelboden. Norway also dominated the race last year. Alexander Steen Olsen led by 0.05 seconds on a fog-shrouded hill ahead of Atle Lie McGrath. Tomasso Sala of Italy was third with 0.23 to make up in the afternoon run. McGrath was runner-up last year to his friend Lucas Braathen, who is sitting out the season in a commercial dispute with Norway’s ski federation. A fan in the finish area Sunday displayed a “We Stand With Lucas” banner.

