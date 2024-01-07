Norway skiers take control of men’s World Cup slalom with Steen Olsen leading McGrath at Adelboden

By The Associated Press
Norway's Alexander Steen Olsen competes during the first run of an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race, in Adelboden, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Pier Marco Tacca)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pier Marco Tacca]

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — The young Norwegian men’s slalom team holds the top two places in the first run of a World Cup race at Adelboden. Norway also dominated the race last year. Alexander Steen Olsen led by 0.05 seconds on a fog-shrouded hill ahead of Atle Lie McGrath. Tomasso Sala of Italy was third with 0.23 to make up in the afternoon run. McGrath was runner-up last year to his friend Lucas Braathen, who is sitting out the season in a commercial dispute with Norway’s ski federation. A fan in the finish area Sunday displayed a “We Stand With Lucas” banner.

