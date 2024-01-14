Norway skier McGrath leads 1st run of World Cup slalom and dedicates race to injured teammate Kilde

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Norwegian racer Atle Lie McGrath lead the first run of a World Cup slalom at Wengen one day after his friend and team leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde crashed hard in downhill and was airlifted to the hospital. McGrath is 0.36 seconds faster than another teammate, Henrik Kristoffersen, who is a three-time winner of the slalom at Wengen. McGrath says he “didn’t sleep much last night” after Kilde’s crash in downhill that left him with a dislocated shoulder. McGrath has a 0.52 gap for the second run over third-place Manuel Feller who leads the World Cup slalom standings.

