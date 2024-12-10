Norway plans to protest FIFA and abstain from decision giving 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia

GENEVA (AP) — Norway’s soccer federation plans to abstain from giving its approval when Saudi Arabia is confirmed Wednesday as the 2034 World Cup host, saying FIFA has done too little to protect human rights around the tournament. Norway federation president Lise Klaveness says FIFA’s own “guidelines for human rights and due diligence” were not properly followed and so increased the risk of human rights violations. The 211 FIFA member federations will be asked to approve Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host and award the 2030 edition to a six-nation project led by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

