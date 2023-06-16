Norway fine with Haaland’s partying ahead of big European Championship qualifier

Erling Haaland has been front and center in Manchester City’s treble-winning festivities since its victory in the Champions League final on Saturday. First there was a big party in Ibiza and then came the bare-chested celebrations aboard an open-top bus in a city-center trophy parade in Manchester. That’s no problem for Norway coach Stale Solbakken despite a huge European Championship qualifier coming up for his country on Saturday. Solbakken says “I don’t think you can postpone a celebration like that.” Haaland is expected to play for Norway against Scotland in Oslo with Solbakken having taken it easy with the striker in training this week. Norway has one point from its first two qualifiers.

