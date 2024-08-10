Norway beats Tokyo champion France to clinch the handball gold medal at Paris Olympics

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Handball powerhouse Norway has beaten Tokyo champion France 29-21 in the women’s final for its third Olympic title and first since 2012. Norway goalkeeper Katrine Lunde grabbed a Norway flag and sprinted around the Paris Bercy Arena with it raised over head. Henny Reistad once again showed her prolific scoring ability with eight goals from 12 shots. Earlier Mie Hoejlund scored five goals as Denmark beat Sweden 30-25 to win the bronze medal. It was Denmark’s first medal in women’s handball since winning the last of its three straight Olympic titles at the 2004 Games in Athens. Norway has taken over as the dominant team and has won medals in five straight Games.

