Norvell gets raise, 3-year extension from Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State football coach Mike Norvell, whose team ended last season with a six-game winning streak, was rewarded with a three-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $8.05 million annually through 2029. The school released the contract Wednesday. It will pay Norvell $5.6 million in 2023 with annual raises up to $8.8 million in 2029. He also gets a $250,000 retention bonus if he’s still employed every Dec. 31. Norvell earned $4.5 million last year and would have made $7.25 million in the final year of his previous deal.

