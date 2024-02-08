Northwestern’s Izzy Scane is approaching an NCAA lacrosse record. This is news to Scane

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Izzy Scane knows all about Charlotte North, another dynamic attacker and one of the biggest names in women’s lacrosse. She just had no idea she was on pace to break North’s NCAA scoring record, insisting she had no clue. Scane and Northwestern begin their NCAA title defense when they host Syracuse on Saturday at a sold-out Ryan Fieldhouse. Scane begins the season with 288 goals in 63 games, well in reach of North’s 358 goals in 87 games for Boston College and Duke from 2018-22. Northwestern coach Kelly Amonte Hiller says humility is a big part of the school’s program and “Izzy definitely embodies that.”

