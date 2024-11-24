Northwestern women blank Saint Joseph’s 5-0 to win second national championship in field hockey

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Maddie Zimmer and Ilse Tromp both had two goals and an assist in the first half and Northwestern beat Saint Joseph’s 5-0 in the championship match of the NCAA Division-I women’s field hockey tournament at Phyllis Ocker Field. It was the second championship for the second-seeded Wildcats (23-1-0), who have played for the title in four straight seasons. Northwestern beat Liberty 2-0 in 2021 before losing to North Carolina the past two seasons. No. 4 seed Saint Joseph’s (20-4-0) was in uncharted waters with its first trip to the final. The Hawks eliminated top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals. The Tar Heels have won the championship in half of their 22 trips to the final.

