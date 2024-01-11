Northwestern wins at Penn State for the first time since 2016-17 season

By The Associated Press
Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) loses his footing while driving against Penn State's Nick Kern Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary M. Baranec]

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Brooks Barnhizer scored a career-high 23 points, Boo Buie had 17 points and eight assists and Northwestern beat Penn State 76-72 on Wednesday night for its first win in the series since the 2019-20 season. Northwestern (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), which snapped a five-game losing streak in the series, won at Penn State for the first time since Dec. 27, 2016. Barnhizer made a reverse layup to give Northwestern a 72-65 lead with 1:50 remaining, but Kanye Clary answered with a 3-pointer at the other end. Ryan Langborg went 1 of 2 at the stripe to extend Northwestern’s lead to 75-72. Nick Kern missed the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, but he was whistled for a lane violation. Barnhizer sealed it with a free throw.

