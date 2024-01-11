Northwestern wins at Penn State for the first time since 2016-17 season

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Brooks Barnhizer scored a career-high 23 points, Boo Buie had 17 points and eight assists and Northwestern beat Penn State 76-72 on Wednesday night for its first win in the series since the 2019-20 season. Northwestern (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), which snapped a five-game losing streak in the series, won at Penn State for the first time since Dec. 27, 2016. Barnhizer made a reverse layup to give Northwestern a 72-65 lead with 1:50 remaining, but Kanye Clary answered with a 3-pointer at the other end. Ryan Langborg went 1 of 2 at the stripe to extend Northwestern’s lead to 75-72. Nick Kern missed the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, but he was whistled for a lane violation. Barnhizer sealed it with a free throw.

