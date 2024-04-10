Northwestern to play most of its home games next season on lakefront while new stadium is built

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern says it will play the majority of its home football games next season at its lakefront soccer and lacrosse facility while a new Ryan Field is constructed on the site of the old stadium. Northwestern plans to install a temporary structure at the soccer and lacrosse field that will remain in place through the 2025 season. The school said the capacity still is to be determined, though it will be considerably lower than at the old Ryan Field and the new stadium. The football schedule for next season has not been announced. Northwestern is in discussions with other Chicago-area stadiums to host games. The Wildcats have played at Wrigley Field three times since 2010, including a loss to Iowa last year on a last-second field goal.

