Northwestern switches QBs, with Lausch starting over Wright

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern is switching quarterbacks. Coach David Braun says Jack Lausch will start this week when the Wildcats host Eastern Illinois after Mike Wright struggled through the first two games. Lausch has played in 10 games over two seasons and thrown for 78 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He lost a preseason competition for the starting job. Wright spent last year at Mississippi State after three seasons at Vanderbilt. He has just 334 yards passing with one interception and no TD passes. He also has run for a score.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.