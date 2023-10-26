Northwestern State cancels its football season in the wake of a player’s shooting death

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Northwestern State has canceled the remainder of its football season. University President Marcus Jones says the decision stems from its need to attend to the mental health of its players in the wake of the shooting death of safety Ronnie Caldwell. Coach Brad Laird also has resigned. Laird says Caldwell was like a son to him and he doesn’t feel like he can give his all to the program at this time. Caldwell was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds by Natchitoches police officers who responded shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 12 to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex near campus. Police say the case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

