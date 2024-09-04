Northwestern seeks payback against Duke after opening lakefront stadium with win

Northwestern and Duke look to build on season-opening victories. The Wildcats seek payback for a 38-14 loss at Duke last season after opening their temporary lakefront stadium by beating Miami (Ohio) 13-6 last week. Duke is looking for a 2-0 start under first-year coach Manny Diaz, along with some improved offensive efficiency after a 26-3 win against Elon to start the season.

