Northwestern overcame hazing scandal, firing of coach to earn improbable Vegas Bowl bid against Utah

Northwestern accepted an invitation Sunday to play Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23. It will mark the culmination of a year that started with a hazing scandal that cost the Wildcats’ longtime coach his job and ended with a surprising run under an interim coach who had been on staff only since January. David Braun had the interim tag removed last month. He said his players are hungry to continue to improve and finish the season off right. The Wildcats will make their first appearance in three years when they play the Utes at Allegiant Stadium.

