Northwestern opens temporary stadium with 13-6 win over Miami (Ohio)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Mike Wright led three scoring drives, Robert Fitzgerald intercepted a pass in the final minute and Northwestern won the first game in its temporary lakefront stadium, beating Miami (Ohio) 13-6 in the season opener. Miami had the ball on the Northwestern 35 when Brett Gabbert tried to hit Reggie Virgil. Fitzgerald picked off the pass at the 25, helping the Wildcats open their second season under coach David Braun on a triumphant note. They did it in a setting as unique as any, before a sellout crowd of 12,023 not counting the boats bobbing in the background on Lake Michigan.

