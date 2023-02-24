Northwestern men back on steady footing, eyeing 2nd NCAA run

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern coach Chris Collins is once again on solid footing. And so are the Wildcats. Northwestern is second in the Big Ten and on course for its second NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years. The Wildcats knocked off a team ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time and have a program-record four wins over ranked opponents. It’s a big turnaround, considering Collins looked like he might get fired a year ago. Northwestern opted instead to bring him back for a 10th season. Sticking with the coach who led the Wildcats to their first NCAA appearance seems to be paying off.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.