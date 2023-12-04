Northwestern hopes to cap turnaround season vs. Utah in Las Vegas Bowl

Northwestern will try and cap its turnaround season facing Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Wildcats went 1-11 last season, but made a six-game improvement and finished the regular season with three straight victories to end at 7-5. It’s the first bowl appearance for Northwestern since the 2021 Citrus Bowl. Utah saw its two-year run as Pac-12 champs come to an end, but will be going to a bowl game for the 17th time under coach Kyle Whittingham. The Utes went 8-4 despite missing key pieces due to injuries all season.

