Northwestern hopes to cap surprising season with Las Vegas Bowl win over Utah

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant (2) is sacked by Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton, center left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

Utah plays Northwestern on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl. Utah is favored by 6 1/2 points. Northwestern won two of the past three meetings. Utah and Northwestern faced each other in the 2018 Holiday Bowl. The Wildcats won 31-28. The 8-4 Utes spent the past two postseasons in the Rose Bowl. Utah was ravaged by injuries this season. The Wildcats went 1-11 last season and then a hazing scandal cost coach Pat Fitzgerald his coaching job in July. Northwestern under David Braun found a way to go 7-5.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.