Northwestern hopes to cap surprising season with Las Vegas Bowl win over Utah

Utah plays Northwestern on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl. Utah is favored by 6 1/2 points. Northwestern won two of the past three meetings. Utah and Northwestern faced each other in the 2018 Holiday Bowl. The Wildcats won 31-28. The 8-4 Utes spent the past two postseasons in the Rose Bowl. Utah was ravaged by injuries this season. The Wildcats went 1-11 last season and then a hazing scandal cost coach Pat Fitzgerald his coaching job in July. Northwestern under David Braun found a way to go 7-5.

